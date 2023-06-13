Sign up to never miss a drop
Norse Projects x New Era Gets the Kvadrat Treatment

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
Norse Projects has had a strong year. Since setting the foundations for its fledging ARKTISK line-up, it's retained consistency, building the blocks required to ensure each area of its universe is set in quality and style. For the latest addition to its catalog, it turns its attention to New Era for a collection of summer-ready fitted caps.

When a brand like Norse Project sets out to do something, it ensures it's done to the best of its abilities. No half measures; if there's a job to be done, it'll be done correctly.

As it sets its sights on summer-ready accessories, namely caps, it's taken steps to ensure that it delivers products reflective of this desire to create at a peak. In doing so, it's called on two of the most recognizable names in the industry within their respective fields to deliver a fine-tuned product line-up.

In headwear, no one does it quite like New Era. Having set the golden standard for over 100 years, there's no one else you'd trust to ensure your headgear is top of the range.

The same can be said of Kvadrat. In the world of fabrics, this renowned Danish textile manufacturer is the go-to for the world's leading designers.

For their threeway collaboration, end-of-run fabrics, namely Forest Nap by Akira Minagawa (a blend consisting of 95% wool and 5% nylon), give new life to New Era's 59FIFTY Retro Crown.

Consisting of six seasonal colorways – "Dark Green," "Cobalt Blue," "Black," "Blood Orange," "Tan," and "Grey" – the collection serves a minimalistic take on a classic shape, providing the finishing touch to summer looks.

You can view and shop the collection in its entirety online now via Norse Projects and New Era.

