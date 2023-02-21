Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sir Ian McKellen Headlines S.S.DALEY's LFW Show

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Since his debut at London Fashion Week in 2021, S.S.DALEY has been the name on everybody’s lips when it comes to emerging British designers.

The Liverpudlian — whose full name is Steven Stokey-Daley — won last year’s LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designer, and has since become renowned for his British upper class-inspired clothing.

Luxury yet understated, traditional yet modern, S.S.DALEY's collections are in a world of their own — a nautical one at that.

S.S.DALEY
In short: S.S.DALEY is fast becoming a household name, so much so that his FW23 “Lost at Sea” presentation was one of the most highly-anticipated ahead of this season’s London Fashion Week.

And, spoiler alert: it delivered.

S.S.DALEY
Opened with an Alfred Tennyson poem read by none other than the Sir Ian McKellen, the show was both rational and emotional in equal measure — and another in-depth lesson in how to style ready-to-wear nautical apparel.

S.S.DALEY
For a label famously favored by Harry Styles, S.S.DALEY’s gear is fairly subtle. Albeit in a luxury way. From preppy shirts, knitwear, and typically relaxed tailoring, FW23 is another example of traditional design, reimagined for the modern day.

At just 25 years old, there’s undoubtedly plenty more to come from Steven Stokey-Daley, both for his eponymous label and beyond. I, for one, am here for the journey. Buckle up.

