Penises, Knives & Sir Ian McKellen: The Most Viral Moments From LFW

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Another Fashion Week down, two more to go. In London, Britain's biggest fashion stars had plenty of surprises in store, from show-stopping beauty looks to star-studded runways.

It's off to Milan tomorrow, but for now, we're recapping the splashiest moments of London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023. And while you're here, don't miss what went down at New York Fashion Week.

Rico Nasty at Mowalola

Rapper Rico Nasty had show-goers doing double takes as she stormed the runway in designer Mowalola Ogunlesi's sartorial ode to New York City, a collection full of bootleg Yankees merchandise, custom Timberlands, and super-saggy denim.

Stained tongues at Chet Lo

You've heard of smokey eyes and red lips, but what about neon tongues? At Chet Lo, the wiggly muscle became a thing of beauty, thanks to Isamaya Ffrench: Stained vibrant shades of blue, green, and red, models' tongues gave the impression that they'd just enjoyed a bag of Jolly Ranchers.

Ian McKellen at S.S.Daley

Sir Ian McKellen strode down the runway at S.S.Daley looking like the most distinguished of sailors. Clad in a navy peacoat, slouchy trousers, and other nautical accoutrements, the English actor transformed into a walking advertisement for Steven Stokey Daley's latest, aptly titled "Lost at Sea."

Phalluses at JW Anderson

Jonathan Anderson, whose penis-shaped coin purses are fashion's cheekiest accessory, continued to riff on anatomy with a series of T-shirts painted with giant phalluses — a NSFW design that elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Knives out at Dilara Findikoglu

Talk about kitchen kitsch. At Dilara Findikoglu, knives and silver cutlery covered the neck, bodice, and skirt of a corseted gown.

Daniel Lee at Burberry

We can't talk about London Fashion Week without mentioning Daniel Lee's debut collection for Burberry. Signaling a new era for the brand, Lee — who effectively transformed Bottega Veneta from blah to buzzy — unveiled a new vision for the house, featuring a new logo, bright tartans, and lots of faux fur.

