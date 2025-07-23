Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Toes Are on the Loose

Written by Maximilian Migowski in StyleThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Who let the dogs out? Unsure, but they're out alright, and may not retreat again until the changing weather forces them back into the confines of a fully foot-concealing shoe.

In Paris and Milan, runways echoed with the flips and flops or nearly-naked feet, encased in barely anything but soles and leather straps. Hell, even loafers were re-designed for a prep-ified peeptoe moment. Everyone from Auralee to Hermès was pushing for the mass-unleashing of your tootsies.

Though not everyone's psyched to see their peers' hooves hang out, there is far more to open shoes than rubber slides or dorky velcro sandals. In true fashion, and knowing a thing or two about trendy footwear, SSENSE opened its tremendous trove of summer footwear for us, inviting both skeptics and fans of the open toe agenda to join the movement.

Like It or Not, Toes Are Exposed:

Abra Flip Flops

Image on Highsnobiety
AbraGray XXL Flip-Flops
$485
Buy at ssense

These Y2K-reminding thongs are best worn with a long pair of camo shorts, perhaps a tight tee — that is, if you can stomach the nostalgia.

A.P.C. Sandals

Image on Highsnobiety
A.P.C.Brown Lou Sandals
$245
Buy at ssense
A more timeless take on the trend comes, of course, in the shape of an earth-toned sandal, like these minimalist buckled ones by A.P.C..

Auralee Flip Flops

Image on Highsnobiety
AuraleeBrown Leather Tong Flip-Flops
$690
Buy at ssense

Stripping it back even further, Auralee's sleek black ones skillfully blur the lines between beachy slide ins and classy warm weather dress shoe.

Bottega Veneta Sandals

Image on Highsnobiety
Bottega VenetaAlfie Sandals
$1250
Buy at ssense

Bottega Veneta's fisherman sandal is even more intent on replacing traditional lace ups or slippers.

Camperlab Slides

Image on Highsnobiety
CAMPERLABBlack Nada Sandals
$231
Buy at ssense
There is no shoe Camperlab can't give its weirdo-fashion-treatment to. Certainly pool slides weren't going to stay immune to the brand's creative ways.

Ferragamo Loafers

Image on Highsnobiety
Salvatore FerragamoBlack Open Toe Loafers
$491
Buy at ssense

Before Prada did so this past fashion week, Ferragamo figured it could be fun to simply chop off the loafer's front, its removed toe box suddenly allowing for sandal-like reinvention.

Hereu Sandals

Image on Highsnobiety
HEREUBlack Aloc Sandals
$338
Buy at ssense

Hereu specializes in seaside footwear, so it can't come to anyone's surprise they'd make a list of best-ofs.

Jacquemus Loafer Sandlas

Image on Highsnobiety
JacquemusTan Suede Loafer Sandals
$443
Buy at ssense
A native of Southern France, Simon Porte Jacquemus must've toyed with how to upgrade and update a non-sneaker summer shoe for long, so to find he's conceived of a hybrid is as fitting to his brand's Mediterranean charm as it is to his sense of humor.

Lemaire Sandals

Image on Highsnobiety
LemaireBrown Opanka Flat Sandals
$582
Buy at ssense

Lemaire's strappy roman sandals artfully snake up the ankles, too elegant to not require a pedicure before donning them. Not that one'd hurt for any of the above-mentioned either. Just take the hint.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
