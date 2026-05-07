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The Ultimate adidas Recovery Clog Is Way Too Good to "Pure(ly) Chill" In

Written by Maximilian Migowski in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)
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To say adidas knows what its doing when it comes to activewear is a massive understatement. A defining brand of the past century, what started as a shoe manufacturer has since developed into the forefront destination for footwear and clothes made to excel in.

Something not everybody thinks about in the heat of performance pressure though is that rest is just as important as even performing the exercise in the first place. As such, it's natural adidas would've designed a shoe to be worn to support with the latter, and it's time this "Purechill" model got the love its due.

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From afar easily mistaken for a proper sneaker, this fittingly titled recovery clog does away with the stereotype that post-workout shoes look too much like, well... like post-workout shoes.

These aren't mere pool slides, nor are they just a pair of mules to do the gardening in. These are expertly conceived, carefully cushioned foam steppers that'll have your feet forget all about the wringer you put them through.

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And not to worry: with strategically placed slits for breathability's sake, the rubbery and futuristic physique of these recovery kicks won't have anyone sweating bullets.

Coming in an array of colors, from casual and muted earth tones, to attention-grabbing shades of yellow, pink and orange, the $75 Purechill can be as chill or eccentric as you want it to be.

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With a design so sleek and a fit so comfy, it's pretty hard to imagine folks only wanting to rock these after the gym.

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Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers, an aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
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