Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Backstage at the Perpetual Highlight of Paris Fashion Week

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
auralee / local artist
1 / 31

It's no small miracle that AURALEE is part of Paris Fashion Week calendar. Like the Klieg lights that draw celebs, mothlike, to splashy movie premieres, AURALEE collections are catnip for fans of darn good clothes.

That they debut during a historically gauche celebration of fashion excess is an amusing contradiction that only heightens the awe of AURALEE's peerless sense of style.

Shop Auralee

It must be said that the brainy styling of longtime runway collaborator Charlotte Collet plays a significant role in selling AURALEE's vision. Her canny clothing combinations bring out the elegance inherent to AURALEE clothing, achieving the difficult task of doing gorgeous garments justice even when they're flattened behind a screen.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The beauty of the styling is that it brings their innate wearability to the fore but it risks becoming a double-edged sword, in that the high-powered outfits could potentially obscure the power of AURALEE's patient fabrication, which is really the whole point of the line.

auralee / local artist
1 / 37

On the other hand, this is after all a runway show and first impressions aren't merely everything — they're the only thing. Better to come correct if you're going to come at all.

Plus, as a visual representation of how easily and exquisitely the clothes can be worn, AURALEE's runway shows serve a worthy purpose.

And what gorgeous garments they are. As always with clothing of real consideration, AURALEE is best experienced in person.

Luckily, warm-hued backstage photos help the modest marvels get their point across. Again, only in-hand will the secrets of AURALEE's slow-stitched blazers and high-twist cashmere slacks be revealed but more overt elements of handiwork, like hand-printed Hawaiian shirts and hand-shaped leather sandals and drawstring bags, are apparent even in still imagery.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It bears repeating that despite all this artfulness, despite AURALEE custom-milling its own fabrics, its prices are still quite grounded. These aren't merely clothes that look like they can be attained and worn — they really can.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is not your normal fashion-week fare. Not because other brands aren't also capable of quality make but only AURALEE affects runway shows that organically impart its particular blend of real-world wearable clothes and world-class craft. And that's just to start.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Il Pellicano x HighsnobietyCeramic Ashtray
$30.00
Available in:
One size
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
JACQUEMUSLa Chemise Jean
$430.00
Available in:
5254

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Future of Fashion? Good Clothes
  • Fashion Week Was a Summons to Get Off on 9-to-5s—Or Get Out of Them
  • Belts Are Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • From Editors to Influencers: The Past, Present & Uncertain Future of the Fashion Show
  • At Paris Fashion Week, a Golden Age of Footwear
What To Read Next
  • Backstage at the Perpetual Highlight of Paris Fashion Week
  • Vans' Classic Skate Sneakers Are Premium Trail Shoes Now
  • Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Takes a Trip Aboard 'The Darjeeling Limited'
  • Nike's Slick Soccer Shoe Gone Wildly Stylish
  • These Grungy Nike Air Force 1s Are Pure Dystopian Drip
  • First Look: AURALEE's Exquisitely Elderly New Balance
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now