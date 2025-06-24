Backstage at the Perpetual Highlight of Paris Fashion Week

It's no small miracle that AURALEE is part of Paris Fashion Week calendar. Like the Klieg lights that draw celebs, mothlike, to splashy movie premieres, AURALEE collections are catnip for fans of darn good clothes.

That they debut during a historically gauche celebration of fashion excess is an amusing contradiction that only heightens the awe of AURALEE's peerless sense of style.

It must be said that the brainy styling of longtime runway collaborator Charlotte Collet plays a significant role in selling AURALEE's vision. Her canny clothing combinations bring out the elegance inherent to AURALEE clothing, achieving the difficult task of doing gorgeous garments justice even when they're flattened behind a screen.

The beauty of the styling is that it brings their innate wearability to the fore but it risks becoming a double-edged sword, in that the high-powered outfits could potentially obscure the power of AURALEE's patient fabrication, which is really the whole point of the line.

On the other hand, this is after all a runway show and first impressions aren't merely everything — they're the only thing. Better to come correct if you're going to come at all.

Plus, as a visual representation of how easily and exquisitely the clothes can be worn, AURALEE's runway shows serve a worthy purpose.

And what gorgeous garments they are. As always with clothing of real consideration, AURALEE is best experienced in person.

Luckily, warm-hued backstage photos help the modest marvels get their point across. Again, only in-hand will the secrets of AURALEE's slow-stitched blazers and high-twist cashmere slacks be revealed but more overt elements of handiwork, like hand-printed Hawaiian shirts and hand-shaped leather sandals and drawstring bags, are apparent even in still imagery.

It bears repeating that despite all this artfulness, despite AURALEE custom-milling its own fabrics, its prices are still quite grounded. These aren't merely clothes that look like they can be attained and worn — they really can.

This is not your normal fashion-week fare. Not because other brands aren't also capable of quality make but only AURALEE affects runway shows that organically impart its particular blend of real-world wearable clothes and world-class craft. And that's just to start.

