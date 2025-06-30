Winner Stays: Steve Nash & Co. Want More Street Soccer In The States

Last week, amid New York City's striking early summer heatwave, a crowd gathered at "The Pit," an asphalt court situated between Broome and Chrystie Streets in the Lower East Side. Lifelong fans and youthful admirers wiped sweat from their eyes, trying to catch a glimpse as both current and former icons from across the sports spectrum arrived for an afternoon of friendly competition. Temperatures were high, but the vibes were inarguably higher.

This was the sun-soaked backdrop for The Steve Nash Foundation's annual Showdown exhibition, an event dedicated to bringing the unmatched energy and excitement of street soccer culture to the States.

Undoubtedly the world's most popular sport, soccer (football for those reading anywhere outside the U.S.) is truly a beautiful game played—or maybe "experienced" is a better descriptor—by millions.

To the uninitiated, though, the sport's influential stage is limited to manicured grass fields and procured pitches—a fallacy of ignorance, perhaps. In actuality, soccer emerges and endures on the blacktops of nearly every country, city, and neighborhood worldwide, often serving as the original arena where young upstarts develop their passion and legendary aspirations.

Known colloquially as "street soccer"—a fittingly straightforward moniker—this informal iteration is the lifeline for the sport and its international impact, prioritizing off-the-cuff flair over stringent fundamentals. Even with the prevalence of this freestyle format across continental boundaries, the concept of pickup-style soccer remains largely unfamiliar to most Americans, a reality that basketball great and avid soccer fan Steve Nash is actively trying to change.

Bringing the infectious joy of pickup footy to NYC for over a decade, the NBA Hall of Famer and his circle of soccer-forward contemporaries are trying to rewrite the sport's narrative in the U.S. Beginning in 2008, Nash has rallied together close friends, former competitors, and current pros for a premier showcase of the sport's global reach, all while raising money and awareness for his foundation.

"I lived (in New York) during the offseason, and I would see footballers here on vacation from Europe," Nash recalls. "Eventually, we started grabbing these players along with a few NBA guys to play in some games, and it turned into something bigger."

Put on in partnership with Street FC Co-founder and former MLS pro Kyle Martino, the Showdown returned to the streets for its 13th edition. Preceded by games that included youth athletes from across the five boroughs, teams made up of stars like Dutch football legend Edgar Davids, World Cup champion Ali Krieger, and NBA pro Josh Richardson clashed in a series of up-tempo five-on-five faceoffs. On the sidelines, VIPs Kevin Love of the Miami Heat, Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets, and sports journalist Taylor Rooks watched and cheered with the rest of the spectators, completely immersing themselves in the evening's exciting matchups.

Swapping out calculated tactics for imaginative movement, the event showcased the game's true beauty. As the more rugged (and, depending on who you ask, more fun-loving) relative of the traditional 11-on-11 version, street soccer prioritizes style and improvisation, encouraging total expression through the fluidity of play. This is the vision that Nash and Martino are rallying around—and helping to establish firmly in the U.S.—supporting the idea that the only real barrier to entry is a love for the sport.

"All you need is a ball, a couple of friends, and you've got a soccer game," Martino suggests. "With the Showdown, we want the world to know that America has a similar culture for the sport and that we're going to play like it."

It's not easy to shift the paradigm, but when major players co-sign your cause, things have a way of catching on. And with next year's World Cup heading to the States, there's never been a better time to hop on the pitch.