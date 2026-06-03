Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Newest Kobe Baller Is a Triple-Word Score for Caitlin Clark

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

If Nike knows one thing, it’s how to honor basketballers. This one has two to its name.

Caitlin Clark knows a thing or two about competition, and it shows – on and off the court. Her Kobe 5 Protro is a lesson in how to blend sharp focus with a little bit of fun. 

shop nike caitlin clark

Inspired by her love for classic board games (yes, really), this pair dubbed “Scrabble” lands in “Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce”, finished off with a glossy upper that’s ready for any and all spotlight. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like all good Protros, this one takes a great basketball shoe and just makes it better. It’s got all the bounce and grip you’d expect, but feels lighter and just a bit sharper than your average signature baller.

NIKE
1 / 3

Only a few games into the new season, and Clark’s already debuted several player-exclusive Nike Kobe colorways on the court. 

With her very own line of basketball sneakers apparently looming, with her own logo, no less – this could very well be her final Kobe pair. Nonetheless, like any of her other releases, these will be gone in minutes. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sound like your kind of sneaker? Better make Nike’s website your first stop on June 2.

shop nike caitlin clark
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Is Looking "Pine" As Hell
  • Nike’s Tennis Skater Crossover Is the Best of Both Worlds
  • Nike's Latest Futuristic Sneaker Might Just Be Smarter Than You
  • Travis Scott's Latest Nike Sneaker Is Every Bit as Fruity as It Is Fresh
  • Nike's Turquoise-Drenched Baller Is McLovin’ It
What To Read Next
  • adidas Clearly Knows the Superstar’s Simplicity Still Turns Heads
  • Nike’s Newest Kobe Baller Is a Triple-Word Score for Caitlin Clark
  • The Secret to the Perfect Everyday Jacket? A Little Bit of Leather
  • I Want an Investment Piece to Save Me
  • The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Is Looking "Pine" As Hell
  • It's Time to Take Under Armour's Fashion Game Seriously — This Collab is Proof (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now