Nike’s Newest Kobe Baller Is a Triple-Word Score for Caitlin Clark

If Nike knows one thing, it’s how to honor basketballers. This one has two to its name.

Caitlin Clark knows a thing or two about competition, and it shows – on and off the court. Her Kobe 5 Protro is a lesson in how to blend sharp focus with a little bit of fun.

Inspired by her love for classic board games (yes, really), this pair dubbed “Scrabble” lands in “Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce”, finished off with a glossy upper that’s ready for any and all spotlight.

Like all good Protros, this one takes a great basketball shoe and just makes it better. It’s got all the bounce and grip you’d expect, but feels lighter and just a bit sharper than your average signature baller.

NIKE 1 / 3

Only a few games into the new season, and Clark’s already debuted several player-exclusive Nike Kobe colorways on the court.

With her very own line of basketball sneakers apparently looming, with her own logo, no less – this could very well be her final Kobe pair. Nonetheless, like any of her other releases, these will be gone in minutes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sound like your kind of sneaker? Better make Nike’s website your first stop on June 2.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.