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adidas’ Cubist Masterpiece Returns With Patent Shine

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Adidas
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Imagine adidas decided to enlist the help of Picasso, with a sprinkling of Rick Owens, to design a dress shoe. The odd invention would probably look something like the adidas Forum Cubism SQ.

Teased last year in its original non-patent outfit, the adidas Forum Cubism SQ is back for round two in an even more head-turning patent-leather edition, making it almost tuxedo-ready.

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At the core of this wild silhouette is the classic adidas Forum, a basketball sneaker dating back to 1984. In the last forty or so years, it’s become an icon in the permanent adidas Originals lineup thanks to its lifestyle versatility.

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But there’s nothing versatile about its latest evolution. Built atop an oversized sole unit with a sharp square-toe that extends beyond the upper, this pair feels like a patchwork creation of Frankenstein.

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But the fun doesn’t end with the squared toe. Viewed from the side, the shoe features a futuristic zig-zagging heel that contrasts with the dressy character of the update.

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The patent update of the adidas Forum Cubism SQ will release as a Japan exclusive at atmos, but we’re expecting to see this head-turning pair worn widely in the fashion community. 

While it might not be for everyone, it paints a picture of a brand willing to explore the boundaries of design, reworking fan-favorite silhouettes into projects that lean more in favor of artistic experimentation than popular daily drivers.

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