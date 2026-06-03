adidas’ Cubist Masterpiece Returns With Patent Shine

Imagine adidas decided to enlist the help of Picasso, with a sprinkling of Rick Owens, to design a dress shoe. The odd invention would probably look something like the adidas Forum Cubism SQ.

Teased last year in its original non-patent outfit, the adidas Forum Cubism SQ is back for round two in an even more head-turning patent-leather edition, making it almost tuxedo-ready.

At the core of this wild silhouette is the classic adidas Forum, a basketball sneaker dating back to 1984. In the last forty or so years, it’s become an icon in the permanent adidas Originals lineup thanks to its lifestyle versatility.

But there’s nothing versatile about its latest evolution. Built atop an oversized sole unit with a sharp square-toe that extends beyond the upper, this pair feels like a patchwork creation of Frankenstein.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But the fun doesn’t end with the squared toe. Viewed from the side, the shoe features a futuristic zig-zagging heel that contrasts with the dressy character of the update.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The patent update of the adidas Forum Cubism SQ will release as a Japan exclusive at atmos, but we’re expecting to see this head-turning pair worn widely in the fashion community.

While it might not be for everyone, it paints a picture of a brand willing to explore the boundaries of design, reworking fan-favorite silhouettes into projects that lean more in favor of artistic experimentation than popular daily drivers.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.