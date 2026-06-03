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adidas Clearly Knows the Superstar’s Simplicity Still Turns Heads

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
adidas
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The next iteration of the trustee adidas Superstar is arguably one of its wildest ones yet, just not in the way you might expect. 

The German sportswear giant’s latest drop, the Safari adidas Superstar II, created in collaboration with Japanese men’s lifestyle magazine Safari, gives the heritage runner an energy boost.

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In this case, it's a safari coded in name only. No zebra or cheetah prints here, although let’s face it, adidas have already delivered on that front, instead it's the collaboration with the magazine that’s making noise.

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This is a neutral lover's dream. Landing somewhere between a light gray and a muted blue, the leather throughout the upper is combined with contrasting beige accents in all the typical spots. 

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While it may seem random, this isn’t the first time adidas has teamed up with the Japanese magazine. The "Safari" supervised Adidas Originals "SL72" sold out as soon as it went on sale this time last year.

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It would only make sense to come back and whip up the same success with another of adidas’ legends.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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