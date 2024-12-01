20 Years of Retail Genius Deserves an Archival Stone Island Masterpiece

Dover Street Market's Stone Island collaboration is more than limited-edition jackets, it’s a celebration of 20 years of pioneering retail alongside 20 years of techy masterpieces.

Dover Street Market, the multi-brand retailer masterminded by COMME des GARÇONS founder Rei Kawakubo, is hitting its 20th anniversary this year and celebrating by doing what it does best: curating products and producing limited edition drops. One of which involves Stone Island.

The Italian outerwear specialists have reached back into the archive and brought back an iconic style from 20 years ago: the COMPACT jacket from its fall/winter 2003-2004 collection.

Designed when the brand was under the creative leadership of Paul Harvey, the jacket is inspired by a suit for military aviators — a typically niche military reference for Stoney — and features a string and loop system that snakes up the sides, front, and hood of the jacket.

Initially designed to adapt body compression to atmospheric pressure in flight, the lace-up functionality lets you adjust the fit of the jacket.

And as if the re-release of this experimental jacket isn't enough, Stone Island has decked it out in three different fabric executions.

The three black materials (which are PANAMA RECYCLED OXIDE PLATING, GLASS COVER-TC, and DAVID LIGHT-TC) offer the option of a classic cotton look, a Polyester mesh protected by a semi-gloss transparent polyurethane film, and a lightweight tela dyed under pressure at 130°C.

Following up Nike’s glowing Vomero sneaker, also made for DSM’s big birthday, this Stone Island collection is arriving on November 29 alongside an installation by the director, filmmaker, and visual media artist Ken-Tonio Yamamoto.

This surely isn’t the only limited-edition release that’s coming soon to celebrate 20 years of DSM, though. Expect plenty more more exclusive, likely black-colored products to shortly arrive on DSM's physical and digital shelves.