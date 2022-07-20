Stone Island Shadow Project FW22 Chapter 1 Bleeds Green

Though you may be settling into the peaks of summer, it's time you started setting sights on the colder months; at least, that is if you fancy sniping a couple of pieces from Stone Island Shadow Project's first chapter of its FW22 collection.

You know how it goes – once those SS22 sales start clicking into place and stock clearing off shelves, it's time to ready up for whatever the icy portion of the year has to offer the world of apparel. It's the season in which the more technical brands within the industry are the best equipt to flex their muscles with exciting fabrications, layers, and neck-snapping outerwear.

Admittedly, I'm a total fanboy, but I refuse to talk about the Fall/Winter season without showing some love to Stone Island. If anyone knows how to knock it out of the park with a winter offering, Stone Island does, and with Shadow Project, it's well in the know on how to touch it up with futuristic edge and flair.

Beginning in SS22, Stone Island Shadow Project switched up its seasonal formula slightly, offering two distinct chapters instead of a singular collection. This two-part approach has allowed the brand to tackle each portion of the season from a transitional perspective – warmer yet still light layers for fall, with thicker fabrications and heavier outerwear for winter.

For the first chapter of FW22, an electric offering of knitwear, jersey pieces, and outerwear comes treated with a heavy dosage of green gues, offering varied takes on one of the season's favorite colors. These range from deep emeralds to volt limes, showcasing the unique details applied across each garment.

As is standard with Shadow Project offerings, you should see for yourself – dive into the visual showcase up top and shop the first delivery online at Stone Island now.