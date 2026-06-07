Nike’s Stimulating Sneaker Is a Soleful Experience

Nike’s Mind line was never meant to be background noise, and the Mind 002 “Desert Khaki” is even less subtle about it.

This isn’t your average khaki sneaker. With outsized pods on the sole and a design that looks more science lab than sneaker drop, the Mind 002 is out here doing something different.

What’s wild about this pair isn’t just the chunky, futuristic look. It’s the promise that every step is a tiny nudge for your brain: those oversized sole protrusions are built to stimulate your feet and, supposedly, help you focus and tune in to what’s actually happening around you. (Sneaker as a mindfulness tool? Only Nike.)

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The knit upper is as easy as you’d expect, while the foam inside keeps things soft and supportive. But this one’s about more than comfort, Nike wants you to actually notice each step, not just power through the day.

In a world that’s always thinking ahead, the Mind 002 is a reminder to pay attention to right now, even if you’re just walking to get coffee.

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