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Nike’s Stimulating Sneaker Is a Soleful Experience

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Mind line was never meant to be background noise, and the Mind 002 “Desert Khaki” is even less subtle about it. 

This isn’t your average khaki sneaker. With outsized pods on the sole and a design that looks more science lab than sneaker drop, the Mind 002 is out here doing something different.

shop nike

What’s wild about this pair isn’t just the chunky, futuristic look. It’s the promise that every step is a tiny nudge for your brain: those oversized sole protrusions are built to stimulate your feet and, supposedly, help you focus and tune in to what’s actually happening around you. (Sneaker as a mindfulness tool? Only Nike.)

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The knit upper is as easy as you’d expect, while the foam inside keeps things soft and supportive. But this one’s about more than comfort, Nike wants you to actually notice each step, not just power through the day. 

In a world that’s always thinking ahead, the Mind 002 is a reminder to pay attention to right now, even if you’re just walking to get coffee.

shop nike mind 002

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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