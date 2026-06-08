Messi's adidas Cleats Are As Golden As the World Cup Trophy He Aims to Defend

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is imminent, and the excitement for the summer's biggest, longest sports event rises with every day we move closer — as does the excitement for what's largely believed to be star athlete Lionel Messi's final run of the tournament.

Returning to defend Argentina's champion title, the 38-year-old will, of course, be clad in the most advanced sports gear the market has to offer, courtesy of his patrons at adidas.

Though stacked to the brim with patriotic staples like the signature blue-striped jerseys, a particular pair of the adidas x Messi assortment's footwear line-up is what really catches the eye: the F50 Messi Elite, to be exact.

Inspired by the "hora dorada", which is Spanish for "golden hour," these dusk-colored cleats lean heavily into both performance attributes and a certain sentimentality surrounding the iconic Messi's storied career, and the possible opus that could be yet another triumph to add to his legacy.

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The boot's HybridTouch upper, burrito-style tongue, and Sprintframe 360 outsole deliver lightweight speed and sturdiness, packaged within the F50 series' characteristically svelte silhouette.

If the biggest and best footballer in the world entrusts these adidas cleats with carrying him and his team mates through to victory, then why wouldn't... well, literally everyone else?

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The sun is not setting on Messi, fear not. And yet, these shoes are a real-time, embodied retrospect of a living legend's impact on sportsmanship and perseverance, regardless of whether this looming competition is, in fact, a curtain call moment for him.

I'm not crying, you are.

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