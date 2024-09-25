Effortlessly Laidback Fall Dressing? It’s Light Work for Stüssy & Our Legacy

Stüssy and Our Legacy are two brands you can always rely on. The Californian streetwear OG and Scandinavian fashion label deliver artfully crafted, easily wearable clothing season after season. It’s the reason why Stüssy is still so good and why Our Legacy is constantly waxed lyrical about.

So, when Our Legacy and Stüssy come together, it’s no surprise that the results have impressed. Now onto their eighth collection together, the two brands’ latest offering consists of laidback, loose-fitting clothes geared for the upcoming fall season.

Based on workwear silhouettes, there are heavyweight hoodies, flannel overshirts, and over-dyed cargo pants included in the mix, all decorated with a co-branded woven label.

Being a fall collection, lightweight outer layers are essential and there’s an excellent selection to choose from here: a boxy-fitting leather jacket, a ranger jacket with a detachable high-neck hood, and a classic canvas workwear jacket with matching pants.

As this is part of the Our Legacy WORK SHOP line, all the items are made from upcycled and residual fabrics. The collection will be released on September 27 via Stüssy, Our Legacy, and Dover Street Market stores worldwide.

Like death and taxes, an eye-catching Our Legacy WORK SHOP x Stüssy collection is inevitable (this is their eighth, after all), however, it will be interesting to see what surprises Our Legacy Work Shop has up its sleeve for the upcoming fall/winter season.

Last year, an Armani collection and collaboration with a natural wine producer took us by surprise. There’ll surely be more unexpected link-ups to come from the collaboration-heavy line, but, for now, I’m happy to gush over its latest creations with Stüssy.