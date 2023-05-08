Sign up to never miss a drop
Swatch & Omega's Mission to Moonshine Gold "Pink" Has Landed

in WatchesWords By Highsnobiety

Swatch and Omega, the dominating duo of watch collabs, are giving the people what they want: more timepieces from the two.

The brands released a new version of their Moonshine Gold watch as part of their Bioceramic MoonSwatches collection. The latest preserves pretty much all the details of the original — following in the footsteps of the Mission to the Moon model — this time, with a pretty-in-pink update.

Priced at $285, the newest Mission to Moonshine Gold sees the second hand updated with a pink Super-LumiNova tip, sealed once again in its original gold-plated finish as seen on the previous Moonshine Gold timepiece. As you can see, it's only a hint of pink, nothing too crazy.

The pink tip draws inspiration from April's pink full moon, which rose on April 5 and derives its name from the pink wildflowers that bloom during the spring season.

Playing on the lunar concept, the brand will launch the limited edition MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold "Pink" at exclusive events globally during the full moon dates. Las Vegas saw an in-person launch at the New York, New York Hotel on May 5.

Time to pull out those lunar calendars.

