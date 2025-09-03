This Solar-Powered F1 Watch Is a Sweet Contradiction

TAG Heuer’s Formula 1 watch has been competing for decades, not for pole position but for daily-driver status.

The latest Solargraph editions in fiery Monza red and racing green recall the playful fiberglass hues of the very first 1986 Formula 1 cars.

They carry a toyish nostalgia at first glance, but under the hood they run on sunlight. Two minutes of light powers a day’s worth of time-keeping, a weekend’s sunlight fuels almost a year.

Monza is the cathedral of speed, where cars blast to 200 mph and tifosi drape the stands red and green. TAG’s new Solargraphs borrow that palette, racing full throttle on nostalgia, then braking just enough to live as a daily wear watch.

Last year’s KITH collab was Ronnie Fieg putting his childhood crush back in the spotlight, a love letter dressed in Swiss quartz. But the original Formula 1 was already that first love for an entire generation, the cheap and cheerful starter watch that smuggled Swiss horology onto countless young wrists.

The Solargraph takes that same spirit and sharpens it for today, with playful colors from the past fused to solar tech that feels built for the future.

In a post-MoonSwatch world, where bright hues carry as much weight as steel or titanium, TAG’s Formula 1 Solargraph makes more sense than ever. It is nostalgia still racing laps instead of sitting in the museum, proof that fun and futurism can share the same grid.

An F1 watch trying to be your daily driver sounds contradictory, until you see these two.

Expect the Monza red and green TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraphs to drop via TAG’s website on September 5.

