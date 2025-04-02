Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An Underrated TAG Heuer Icon, Taken Straight From the Race Track

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

TAG Heuer has officially returned to Formula 1, and so has its most underrated icon. The brand’s new Formula 1 collection channels the best of its bold ’80s roots but with a few impressive upgrades.

Yes, TAG already teased us last year with a sold-out Kith collab. But now we’re getting a full-blown nine-piece collection.

These watches channel the same spirit as the more toyish, hypebeast-like collectibles we’ve seen take over the watch space in recent years. Think Swatch x Omega or the Blancpain x Swatch collabs cut from the same cloth. But don’t let the colors fool you: These aren’t toys. These are solar-powered nostalgia machines with serious daily driver potential.

Under the hood is the new Solargraph quartz movement, capable of turning two minutes of sunlight into a day’s charge and 40 hours of sunlight into ten months. And the battery lasts 15 years. (In other words, this thing will outlast the next dozen F1 seasons.)

The materials go beyond the usual, including lightweight TH-Polylight cases, sandblasted steel bracelets with push-button safety clasps, and redesigned Super-LumiNova indices for sharper legibility. Case size? A just-right 38mm.

TAG Heuer
1 / 8

This is the kind of watch you’d cut out of a catalog and pin to your wall if you were a kid into racing in the '80s or '90s. But now? It’s grown up just enough.

Sure, nostalgia runs deep, and yes, every brand is digging into the archive these days. But this one hits differently. It’s an authentic celebration of TAG’s revived F1 partnership.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I’m all for the adrenaline of racing. But what really fires me up? Watches making their way off the track and onto my wrist.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
