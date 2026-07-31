Only Japanese Racing Nerds Truly Understand This TAG Heuer

The Team Ikuzawa archives tell a legendary Japanese racing story. Tetsu Ikuzawa was the first Japanese driver to compete at Le Mans 24 Hours and ignited an automotive subculture through his 1964 Japan Grand Prix win in a Skyline GT before founding the Ikuzawa racing team in the ‘80s. As team manager, he oversaw everything from securing a Le Mans pole position to racing in the Isle of Man TT.

With all that history comes a wealth of rare artifacts and forgotten memorabilia, including an original ‘70s Heuer Roadmaster stopwatch which informed Team Ikuzawa’s new TAG Heuer watch.

Led by its founder's daughter, Mai Ikuzawa, the Japanese racing team acts more like a fashion brand today, translating old pieces of racing lore into Daniel Arsham handbags and all-purpose Native Sons racing glasses. Its second collaboration with TAG Heuer and the experimental horologists at Bamford Watch Department is a Carrera Chronograph timepiece limited to 150 units, with a watchface inspired by the legibility of that old Roadmaster stopwatch.

And, of course, dressed in the team’s colors.

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Every Team Ikuzawa car, motorbike, and race suit was white with contrasting red branding, including its red-circle logo. So, naturally, this TAG timepiece has a white dial, decorated with a subtle “Clou de Paris” textured finish, and its minute chronograph counter is a red circle. Plus, there’s a white and red striped fabric strap option.

Not every reference is quite so obvious, though. Only real racing and horology nerds will realize that the watchface’s minimal configuration pays tribute to ‘60s and ‘70s TAG Heuer chronographs where dial space was often reserved for racing teams and sponsors.

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And unlike most $10,500 watches, it all arrives in a dedicated red mechanics toolbox. Talk about really sticking to a theme.

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