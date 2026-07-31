Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Thought Bad Bunny Was Done Playing With adidas' Soccer Sneaker? Think Again

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The fact that Bad Bunny collaborated on a couple of adidas sneakers isn’t surprising. In fact, it’s very on brand for the Puerto Rican singer. What was surprising is just how good they really are.

Speaking of which, there’s a new swanky colorway to play with. And as bold as the other pair was, this "Solar Slime" one is louder and prouder.

shop bad bunny f50 ghost sprint

Borrowing the razor-sharp shape of the F50 football boot, the sneaker doesn't exactly do subtle. The electric green upper is impossible to ignore, while flashes of black and metallic silver dial up the performance DNA even further. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The F50 Ghost Sprint has inherited Bad Bunny's biggest strength: knowing exactly how to command attention, and more importantly, knowing what to do with it.

adidas
1 / 3

Thankfully, it's more than just a flashy paint job. The streamlined silhouette still hits that sweet spot between pitch-ready speed and everyday wearability, proving once again that for better or worse, football-inspired sneakers aren't going anywhere. If anything, they're only picking up pace.

Bad Bunny has always had a knack for making sportswear feel a little stranger and a little louder. The "Solar Slime" F50 Ghost Sprint follows that same playbook. It's bold without feeling forced, nostalgic without being stuck in the past and, above all else, another reminder that this partnership continues to be one of adidas' strongest.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The “Solar Slime” colorway is available for $160 on adidas’ website now.

shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Messi's Demure adidas Handball Joins the Dark Side
  • Argentina May Have Lost, But Messi’s adidas Spezial Brings Home the Silverware
  • After the World Cup, adidas Takes Its Talents to the Golf Course
  • adidas’ Understated Hybrid Sneaker Is Where Military Meets Football
  • Pharrell's Sculptural adidas Stomper Is a (Jelly) Fish Out of Water
What To Read Next
  • Only Japanese Racing Nerds Truly Understand This TAG Heuer
  • Vans' Simple Authentic Sneaker Trades the Skatepark For the Tennis Court
  • Thought Bad Bunny Was Done Playing With adidas' Soccer Sneaker? Think Again
  • Messi's Demure adidas Handball Joins the Dark Side
  • This Chocolatey Baller Is Nike's Love Letter to the Golden Years
  • To Bring the Best Out of Matthew Williams & 424, Invite Them to Your Birthday
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now