Thought Bad Bunny Was Done Playing With adidas' Soccer Sneaker? Think Again

The fact that Bad Bunny collaborated on a couple of adidas sneakers isn’t surprising. In fact, it’s very on brand for the Puerto Rican singer. What was surprising is just how good they really are.

Speaking of which, there’s a new swanky colorway to play with. And as bold as the other pair was, this "Solar Slime" one is louder and prouder.

Borrowing the razor-sharp shape of the F50 football boot, the sneaker doesn't exactly do subtle. The electric green upper is impossible to ignore, while flashes of black and metallic silver dial up the performance DNA even further.

The F50 Ghost Sprint has inherited Bad Bunny's biggest strength: knowing exactly how to command attention, and more importantly, knowing what to do with it.

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Thankfully, it's more than just a flashy paint job. The streamlined silhouette still hits that sweet spot between pitch-ready speed and everyday wearability, proving once again that for better or worse, football-inspired sneakers aren't going anywhere. If anything, they're only picking up pace.

Bad Bunny has always had a knack for making sportswear feel a little stranger and a little louder. The "Solar Slime" F50 Ghost Sprint follows that same playbook. It's bold without feeling forced, nostalgic without being stuck in the past and, above all else, another reminder that this partnership continues to be one of adidas' strongest.

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The “Solar Slime” colorway is available for $160 on adidas’ website now.

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