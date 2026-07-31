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Messi's Demure Adidas Handball Joins the Dark Side

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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Messi and football are all but synonymous at this point. Messi and handball? Less so. That's what makes the Messi Handball Spezial sneaker so special; it combines two separate sport sectors and molds them into one ridiculously dapper package.

adidas' Handball Spezial, as the name suggests, is a handball sneaker, a sport best described as the exact opposite of soccer.

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One uses hands, the other uses feet, both demand excellent footwear.

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As such, it's quite serendipitous to see adidas merge the two worlds and pay a bit of urbane homage to a soccer GOAT with an anti-soccer sneaker that's dressed like a moody vampire.

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Supple black leather coats the upper alongside matching laces and a rubber outsole.

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Metallic silver at the Three Stripes breaks up some of the sneaker's inky lore alongside thin red stitching throughout that adds a subtle fiery charm to the blacked-out sneaker. At a glance, this might look like your classic Handball Spezial, a sister of the Samba that's been having a moment of its own as of late.

But look a little closer at this flat-footed shoe and the details paint a Messi-minded picture. The midfielder's logo takes up the majority of the heel while "Messi" branding at the Three Stripes brings things even more into focus.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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