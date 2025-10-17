A Watch With a Titanium Heart & a Colorful Sense of Humor (EXCLUSIVE)

The first Bamford Mayfair, a watch from the London-based customizer turned watchmaker, wasn’t supposed to be iconic. Almost like a car rental, it was a watch that customers wore while their luxury pieces were being serviced.

Then it took off, and the joke became a cult classic.

Now, the Mayfair 2.0 Sports Club rebuilds that story from scratch. The happy accident that started it all returns sharper, lighter, and a lot more intentional.

“The original Mayfair filled a gap and somehow became this cult classic, which was brilliant,” Simon Chambers, director at Bamford Department, tells Highsnobiety. “But with the Mayfair 2.0, I really wanted to show how far we’ve come. Every element had to feel right: the engineering, the materials, and that joyful, colorful personality that defines Bamford London.”

Bamford Mayfair 1 / 5

Bamford has long been known as the rebellious cool-kid design lab of the watch world.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Founded as Bamford Watch Department, the brand built its reputation by unapologetically remixing Swiss icons for collectors who wanted something bolder, from collaborations with BAPE and Bvlgari to projects with this very magazine.

The sporty Mayfair 2.0 proves that same attitude works in-house. It’s built tough with a titanium core but playful with a modular polymer shell you can swap in seconds, customizing your watch like a mood ring.

One watch, four moods: Electric Blue, Viper Green, Cocktail Pink, and Neon Yellow.

Color has always existed in watchmaking, but usually behind a velvet rope. It’s reserved for art collabs, avant-garde indies, or six-figure ceramic experiments. The Mayfair 2.0 changes that. It brings color back to the people. It’s bright, toyish, and full of energy.

Under the hood sits a Swiss quartz split-second chronograph, a quietly defiant move in a world still obsessed with mechanical prestige over quartz power wristwear. “I absolutely love quartz,” Chambers says. “It changed watchmaking forever. It’s reliable, expressive, and perfectly precise.”

“The titanium core gives it strength and integrity,” Chambers adds. “Then you’ve got the modular shell that brings the lightness and the color. I wanted people to be able to switch things up, to have fun with it.”

The Bamford Mayfair 2.0 retails for about $625 and is available now via Bamford London.

If the first Mayfair was a happy accident, this one’s a deliberate hit. As Chambers puts it, “It’s not about selling you a watch. It’s about giving you the tools to switch your look, your vibe, your story instantly.”

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.