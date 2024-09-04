Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Daniel Arsham Joined Team Ikuzawa to Bring a Classic Car Back to Life

Written by Tayler Adigun in Culture
Team Ikuzawa / Tom Shaxson
Daniel Arsham and Team Ikuzawa are in a new discipline-converging collaboration. The New York-based artist and Japanese racing team collaborated on a custom Porsche 904, which will be revealed at the Goodwood Revival this weekend.

This trailblazing blend of hair-raising speed and fashion-fueled art demonstration is right up Arsham's alley.

The artist has a documented interest in transforming vessels of speed into works of art, and super tricked-out cars and motorbikes have become his signature.

Indeed, this is not the first time Arsham has given a Porsche whip an experimental remodel with his signature flair, making it more art than vehicle.

In 2020, Arsham brought the Porsche 911 into his multiverse of reformation madness by deconstructing the outward appearance of the fastest cars on the market. He also collaborated with motorcycle company MV Agusta Motor in 2023, turning its Superveloce bike into a rideable sculpture. Vroom, Vroom!

All of this fits Arsham's unique niche of merging industrial design and fashion into art. His work, which most famously transforms pop culture symbols into sculptures that look like they're dug up from the past, is ruggedly post-apocalyptic but still recognizable.

His Future Relics art series are the clearest illustration of this idea, creating shapes that have seemingly succumbed to the passage of time.

Meanwhile, Arsham’s subversive Objects IV Life clothing line had a reconstructed aesthetic in alignment with his purposely destroyed motif.

These far-reaching concepts reflect the crux of Arsham’s Team Ikuzawa collaboration, demonstrating a shared bond over car culture and clothing.

See, Team Ikuzawa has been developing its own lane in style.

Overseen by Mai Ikuzawa, daughter of racing legend Tetsu Ikuzawa, Team Ikuzawa is a multipart lifestyle label that touches on everything from real cars to toy cars to an expansive (and often sold out) clothing line.

There is hardly anyone better to bring Arsham on-board, as his retro know-how is a clean complement to Ikuzawa's crisp red-on-white design language, ensuring that the ensuing car is as sharp as it is stylish.

