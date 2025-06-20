A Master Synth-Maker Builds a Brutally Beautiful Scooter

Teenage Engineering’s latest drop doesn’t make sound, but it still hits. In collaboration with Stockholm-based e-bike maker Vässla, the cult-favorite design studio has unveiled the epa-1: A minimalist, modular e-moped that looks more like a transformed OB-4 speaker than your average ride.

For anyone obsessed with TE’s playful, industrial design language and in the market for a slick city cruiser, this one’s music to your eyes.

The epa-1 comes in five colors and two versions. There’s a Class 1 model that hits 27 mph (license required), and a Class 2 model that maxes out at 15 mph and is bike-lane friendly.

It won’t help you produce your next track, but it might make your morning commute feel smoother. Design-wise, it’s exactly what you’d expect from TE. The clean lines, matte textures, and subtle color pops are all part of its design language.

Teenage Engineering 1 / 6

But this isn’t just designed to look pretty, it also packs a lot of functionality, such as a modular frame with 11 mounting points for bags, racks, or whatever else you want to throw on. In other words, it’s built for customization, just like TE’s synths.

The scooter also includes two swappable battery options, which include a 30 Ah battery with over 40 miles of range or a 50 Ah battery that goes beyond 70. It’s not quite e-bike territory for distance, but suitable for city rides and weekend errands.

Even if you’ve never touched a synth, you know Teenage Engineering’s industrial, colorful, and unapologetically playful design. Its gear feels like grown-up toys, which is exactly why your non-musician friend probably has the OP-1 saved on their Pinterest board.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Teenage Engineering has always felt like a design company that just happens to make synths. Expanding into e-mobility doesn’t feel like a departure, it feels inevitable.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.