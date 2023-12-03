Sign up to never miss a drop
Oh, Happy Denim Days: Telfar’s Dropping Denim Bags...with Zippers!

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Telfar fans begged the label for zippers and denim bags. Now, Telfar's giving them both in one drop. That's right. Telfar is dropping denim shopping bags...with zippers! What a time to be alive.

Telfar's denim shoppers boast washed denim exteriorss and polyester linings. Like the staple jean trousers, the bags come with a zipper closure versus the accessory's traditional magnetic closure — a longtime request of Telfar fans. Consider your wishes grante, Telfarians.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Elsewhere on the bag, you'll catch classic Telfar branding moments like its famed motif gracing the front and zippers. There's also that classic badge sewn into the inside.

Telfar's denim bags arrive on December 5 on Telfar's website, alongside some bucket hats, baseball caps, and belts. Pieces will be offered in two washed denim colorways, blue and black. Fans can expect bags to come in their three classic sizes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The people asked for Telfar wallets. Telfar dropped a rainbow wheel of them. Despite the last bag security held over the summer, the people wanted another Telfar bag program. The New York-based brand did it and turned it into a BOGO situation (done its way, of course). The people asked for denim handbags and got the UGG collab plus the latest drop.

Telfar is all about its community. During its Gifted program, the Beyoncé-approved label showed love to its fanbase, stating, "IT'S THE PEOPLE WHO MAKE OUR 'MARKETING'. IT'S THE PEOPLE WHO MADE THIS PHENOMENON OF CALL AND RESPONSE. AND IT'S THE PEOPLE THAT ARE OUR ONLY INVESTORS. AND THAT'S WHY WE DON'T NEED TO SELL THE PEOPLE — OR OURSELVES — TO ANYONE ELSE."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Looking through the comments on the denim drop announcement, I saw someone request corduroy bags next. Be careful what you wish for. It's safe to say that Telfar goes through the comments at this point. As I said: ask, and you may receive in this brand's case — which honestly is great thing, by the way.

