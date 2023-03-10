Ten c Gets High on Color for SS23

When it comes to Ten c, there's an expectation of excellence. Conceptualized, built, tailored, and tinkered with total finesse, its outerwear staples have ensured a global reputation of greatness, and season-to-season, it's ensured those levels have stayed consistent.

Staying true to form, the arrival of SS23 takes what's worked, continues to work, and finds ways to make it even better. By no means an easy task, Ten c's efforts to bring new peaks to its offering play out with characteristic success this season – but as always, seeing is believing.

At its core, SS23 is an exploration of color, specifically, an investigation of plaster's varied hues, starting with a base of greys that bleeds into a deeper spectrum of tones.

Amongst the palette of greys, the outerwear, apparel, and accessory offering is enriched in greyish-teal, chalky mauve, dusty pink, peach pink, and a deep burgundy that serves as the season's standout shade. For those that choose a desaturated wardrobe, plenty of deep blacks are present, too.

SS23 marks a significant extension of the brand's selection, with outerwear receiving some updated mid-layer options, while apparel grows with several shorts options, tees, overshirts, and knitwear pieces.

Building a solid seasonal wardrobe is achievable with total ease through the growth of options available, especially given the brand's work with accessories, which includes a solid bucket hat.

Obviously, outerwear is where all the fun is, and you'll easily find yourself lost in what's on offer. For me, the updated take on the Tempest Combo Anorak is the collection's biggest highlight.

While the new gear is yet to land online, you can expect it to begin rolling out in the coming days.