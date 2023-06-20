Sign up to never miss a drop
Ten c's Ready to Shine With SS24

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
Summer's only just getting started, but with Pitti locked off and Paris Fashion Week underway, brands are diverting attention to the year ahead, shining the spotlight on what SS24 will have to offer. For Ten c, this presents itself in a selection of bright paletted looks, promising a bright future.

For anyone actively seeking an Italian style masterclass rooted in archetypal military design, there are very few brands that tick all of the boxes quite like Ten c.

Desirable thanks to its "if you know, you know" approach to design, which has birthed a series of classics presented through its "Forever Collection," Ten c has quickly risen the ranks beyond the borders of its Italian home to become a real contender for other military-rooted outerwear brands.

Striving for design excellence in all areas, Ten c has proven consistent in all areas, upping the stakes, silhouettes, and categories it provides with each new collection – SS24 stays true to this, expanding on its most desirable selects to give a wider range of styling time in the spotlight.

SS24 is presented with a special focus on the brand's iconic OJJ fabric in an array of new hues, elevating outerwear staples as well as sweatshirts.

The collection's most notable additions are leveled in dusty pink, with new shorts styles that fall in line with current parachute-style pant trends being a recurring element. Additionally, special dye treatment pants are an undeniable standout, giving the collection legs – literally.

2024 looks to be another strong year for Ten c in its bid to raise its global stakes – certaily one to keep an eye on.

