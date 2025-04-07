A Local Milanese Brand’s Love Letter to Milan & Its Elegant Chaos

For Milan Design Week 2025, Highsnobiety has teamed up with cult-favorite womenswear label The Attico to capture the essence of one of our favorite cities.

Founded in 2016 by fashion insiders Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, The Attico is their vision of bold femininity with maximalist Milanese style built for modern nightlife.

Part of Not In Milan, the campaign stages a Milanese salotto, traditionally understood as an intimate gathering space where family, elegance, intellectual conversation, and Milan's cultural pulse collide, and in this our shared collaboration, the salotto slowly turns into a place where elegance meets irony and good manners slowly fall apart into a beautiful chaos.

Titled, Panoramic Vibes Only, the campaign captures everything we love about the fashion capital: from its legendary fashion stores and stylish aperitivo rituals, to cult bars like Bar Basso, and the new generation of creatives reshaping the city from the inside out.

The four-piece drop includes a graphic tee that revives a photograph captured by The Attico’s founders for its SS19 collection, giving us a candid glimpse into the quiet elegance of a Milanese salotto.

There’s also a faded black crewneck nodding to Milan’s skyline, a baseball cap featuring the word "Milano" subtly embossed alongside The Attico’s logo, and, in true Milanese salotto spirit, an upcycled porcelain ashtray sourced from vintage markets.

The collection is available from today, April 7, exclusively on the Highsnobiety app, before releasing on our online store and at our Milan pop-up the following day.