Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

'The Idol': "Super F*cking Boring" & "Bad AF"

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

If, like me, you’ve been doing everything in your power to avoid The Idol like a bad smell, you’ll likely have woken to a serious stench following its premiere on HBO on June 4.

For those not au fait (how can you not be?!), The Idol is a new six-part drama from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and a series Rolling Stone described as “twisted torture porn” following previews earlier this year.

Staring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink’s Jennie, The Idol — which was originally directed by Amy Seimetz before an unexpected departure in April 2022 and a complete overhaul by an incoming Levinson — has been described by HBO as “sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” although according to critics it may have overstepped the line.

Following a controversial build up and a slew of damning reviews, The Idol was given a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival on May 22, which, by Cannes standards, is extremely below par.

So, needless to say that when The Idol finally premiered on HBO on June 4, the bar was set pretty low and, if the internet’s reaction to episode one is anything to go by, rightly so.

For all the controversy that surrounded the show ahead of its release, it also appears that The Idol episode one was a pretty drab affair.

“The real scandal of The Idol is how the show drummed up all this controversy prior to release but still managed to be super fucking boring,” wrote one Twitter user.

“The Idol first episode was kinda boring with The Weeknd’s performance being even worse than I thought it would be,” Tweeted another.

It's hard to judge a series from just one episode, but the mounting evidence that suggests The Idol is just a very bad show is too much to ignore.

Still, if you are going to watch it (I wouldn't blame you if you didn't), you should be well prepared for both The Weeknd's greasy rat tail and his inability to act: together they make for extremely painful viewing.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Mesh Tops Make For Summer Staples

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Untold Story of Dover Street Market’s Rose Bakery

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Battle Of The Inseams, Our Guide To The Best Shorts Lengths

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Martine Rose's Putting Barnsley on The Map, With Kendrick's Help

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    'The Idol': "Super F*cking Boring" & "Bad AF"

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023