Thanks to Jennie, 'The Idol' Isn't Total Sh*t

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

We’re only two episodes into Sam Levinson and HBO’s The Idol and it’s already clear to see that it’s as florid and sleazy as the early reviews made out.

For a series that was slated as being the next Euphoria (a series also directed by Levinson) to be flopping so hard so early might come as a surprise, we dare you to watch the acting ability of one of its main characters Tedros (played by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye) for more than five minutes. It all stacks up.

Bad acting alongside The Idol’s countless uncomfortable sex scenes and disconcerting narrative makes for pretty bad viewing, that’s without even mentioning the controversy that took surrounded the show before the its eventual premiere on June 4.

That being said, there does look to be one aspect of The Idol that viewers are happy about at least: Jennie Ruby Jane.

The BLACKPINK star — who plays Dyanne, a back-up dancer to The Idol’s main protagonist Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) — has seemingly been able to distance herself from the show’s overshadowing cloud of controversy and, according to the internet, even distinguish herself as a damn good actor.

Believe it or not, The Idol is actually Jennie’s official acting debut having only appeared in music videos beforehand. But despite her lack of acting experience, the 27-year-old’s surprising villain role has the internet in bits.

Of course, one impressive performance doesn’t save a series that’s already been described as “twist torture porn” and “like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have.”

Still, it does bode well for Jennie’s future acting career post-BLACKPINK. We suppose that’s something, at least.

