At Cannes, HBO's Controversial New Series Inexplicably Received a Five Minute Ovation

Sam Levinson’s highly-anticipated HBO drama The Idol was given a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

Five minutes is an awkwardly long time to stand and applaud anything if truth be told, although by Cannes standards it's actually pretty short with typical ovations going upwards of 10 minutes.

Then again, for a show Rolling Stone described as “twisted torture porn” such a long ovation (and two minutes less than a man who once sent a text about burning and raping his ex-wife’s corpse) it's still questionable.

The new series — which has been dubbed as a darker and even more risqué Euphoria (a series also directed by Levinson) — follows the story of a popstar (Lily-Rose Depp) and her befriend nightclub owner Tedros (The Weeknd), who turns out to also be the founder of a local extremist cult.

Originally directed by Amy Seimetz before her unexpected departure with the series near-on complete back in April 2022, The Idol was then reportedly given an overhaul by Levinson, which cost the production a rumored $75 million.

However, following countless rewrites and reshoots, the series is reported to have “gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails” according to the review, and has been described as "like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have”.

Naturally, for a show embroiled with such controversies to receive such a wholesome reception has social media bursting at the seams. And rightly so.

Cannes ignoring yet another controversial figure in both Levinson and The Idol is further proof of Hollywood’s effortless ability to turn a blind eye when it matters the most.

Still, The Idol may well end up being one of the most talked about shows of 2023, but, if early reviews are anything to go by, it’ll likely be for all the wrong reasons.