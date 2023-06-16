'The Idol' Season 2? Keep It (& The Weeknd's Rattail, Too)

The mere thought of The Idol being canceled is worthy of a Friday "we won" toast. On June 15, rumors began to swirl that Sam Levinson's since-dubbed "twisted torture porn" would not see a second season run — much to the internet's liking, including OREO's.

Ours too. We say good riddance to *that* damm rattail.

According to sources, the Idol, which has been a disastrous flop since Levinson's takeover, wasn't meant to be a "long-running" thing but "a limited series."

Sadly, for those who've plotted on The Idol's downfall, don't get too excited just yet.

Amid the cancellation murmurs, HBO entered the chat later that day to clarify: "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

In other words, we may see The Idol season two — or we may not. Though, many hope for the latter, and we can't blame them — the show is quite literally cringe.

The HBO series, which received a 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes (not great, by the way), continues to catch immense backlash over its overly sexual content and The Weeknd's douchebag, cult leader-y character. P.S. Social media thinks the musician is playing his IRL self.

Even with the greatness of BLACKPINK'S Jennie involved, even she could not save the show. Though, she did make it better.

We'll admit The Idol's second episode was a little better than the first — well, Lily Rose-Depp's scenes, that is. There's so much potential with the storyline Jocelyn, Rose-Depp's character, but it's constantly overshadowed by unnecessary sexual content and the Weeknd's cult leader-y character.

Come on, we could've done without *that* one NSFW scene with The Weeknd, which gave us second-hand embarrassment on top of the highest form of ick.

You can almost tell where Sam Levinson took over The Idol after the departure of Amy Seimetz, the show's original director, who had a female-focused perspective in mind for the show.

Each episode builds in potential, inching you closer to saying, "okay, there's something here." Then boom, misogyny.

If The Idol is in talks to advance for another season, here's a suggestion: keep it. Unless the series undergoes another game of musical chairs with its creative team, doing away its misogynist leads. Then, maybe (just maybe) season two wouldn't be such a bad idea.