Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

'The Idol' Season 2? Keep It (& The Weeknd's Rattail, Too)

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

The mere thought of The Idol being canceled is worthy of a Friday "we won" toast. On June 15, rumors began to swirl that Sam Levinson's since-dubbed "twisted torture porn" would not see a second season run — much to the internet's liking, including OREO's.

Ours too. We say good riddance to *that* damm rattail.

According to sources, the Idol, which has been a disastrous flop since Levinson's takeover, wasn't meant to be a "long-running" thing but "a limited series."

Sadly, for those who've plotted on The Idol's downfall, don't get too excited just yet.

Amid the cancellation murmurs, HBO entered the chat later that day to clarify: "It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

In other words, we may see The Idol season two — or we may not. Though, many hope for the latter, and we can't blame them — the show is quite literally cringe.

The HBO series, which received a 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes (not great, by the way), continues to catch immense backlash over its overly sexual content and The Weeknd's douchebag, cult leader-y character. P.S. Social media thinks the musician is playing his IRL self.

Even with the greatness of BLACKPINK'S Jennie involved, even she could not save the show. Though, she did make it better.

We'll admit The Idol's second episode was a little better than the first — well, Lily Rose-Depp's scenes, that is. There's so much potential with the storyline Jocelyn, Rose-Depp's character, but it's constantly overshadowed by unnecessary sexual content and the Weeknd's cult leader-y character.

Come on, we could've done without *that* one NSFW scene with The Weeknd, which gave us second-hand embarrassment on top of the highest form of ick.

You can almost tell where Sam Levinson took over The Idol after the departure of Amy Seimetz, the show's original director, who had a female-focused perspective in mind for the show.

Each episode builds in potential, inching you closer to saying, "okay, there's something here." Then boom, misogyny.

If The Idol is in talks to advance for another season, here's a suggestion: keep it. Unless the series undergoes another game of musical chairs with its creative team, doing away its misogynist leads. Then, maybe (just maybe) season two wouldn't be such a bad idea.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    10 Looks That Prove Michael Jordan is the GOAT of IDGAF Style

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Pharrell & Sarah Andelman's Powerhouse JOOPITER Auction

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Will Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Be Virgil 2.0?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rich Paul Has Mauve-lous New Balance 550s On the Way, Apparently

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    First Look: ERL's First-Ever In-House Sneaker

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Pitti Uomo, Eli Russel Linnetz Released His Inner Kim Jones

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023