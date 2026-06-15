Wait, You Can Wear The North Face Puffer In Summer?

Even if the name “The North Face Nuptse” means nothing to you, you’ll undoubtedly recognize the form of the outdoor brand’s huge insulated jacket. The signature TNF puffer is a ubiquity every winter. But what if it was also wearable in summer?

The outdoor fashion giant has deflated its most famous creation to turn the Nuptse puffer into the Nuptse shirt. This obviously lacks the extreme warmth of its predecessor, as it's a Nuptse, but it does carry over a good chunk of the puffer's functionality.

A water-repellent recycled nylon is deployed on the new short-sleeve shirts, densely woven to resemble cotton oxford cloth, and snap buttons feature all over, significantly reducing the time needed to button up this button-down. Long-sleeve wearers, meanwhile, have the option of a nylon Nuptse shirt made to look like denim.

Typically techy stuff for a maker of cutting-edge hiking gear. But the Nuptse shirt’s appeal, just like its older puffier relative, goes beyond pure functionality.

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The short-sleeve shirt’s colors replicate the two-tone build of TNF’s puffers — options include a khaki green body and a dusty purple base, each offset with a black panel running along the shoulders and arms — plus the short and wide cut originally created so mountaineers could comfortably wear a waist harness under their jacket, but inadvertently fits menswear’s growing appetite for extra-short top layers.

Basically, it’s everything that makes the OG Nuptse great, but in a shirt. The only downside is that it’s currently only available in Japan, where The North Face is owned by fellow outdoor label Goldwin. But longtime TNF enthusiasts know the most stylish finds rarely make it stateside.

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