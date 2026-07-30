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Nike's Chocolate Shox Sneaker Has Never Looked This Classy. Really

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Shox sneakers have always been odd, to say the least. From silhouette to colorways, it's a shoe meant to divide opinion, this time, however, it’s dressed as one smart-ass sneaker.

Get a hold of the “Cacao Wow” version.

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This one is as shox-like as they come, yet thanks to the sultry brown leather, it could just as easily look at home on the office floor as it would on the streets fifty stories below.

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The biggest surprise is just how refined the silhouette suddenly feels. The exaggerated columns, usually the first thing people notice, are softened by the rich chocolate tones and suave-looking upper. It’s still unmistakably Shox, but there’s a new level of maturity here that makes the unconventional design feel a little less intimidating. It looks just as classy in the black leather, too, if you were wondering.

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The discreet Swoosh and minimal branding keep things grounded, adding contrast to the warm brown finish while letting the mechanical sole unit remain the star of the show.

Nike has never been afraid of making sneakers that demand attention, and the Shox TL SE “Cacao Wow” is no exception. It’s strange, it’s divisive, and somehow that’s exactly why it works.

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Consider this the Shox swapping the tracksuit for tailoring.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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