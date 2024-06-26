Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Crop Tops Are Menswear's Biggest, Barest SS25 Trend

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Fellas, get ready for a Hot Boy Summer. At the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear shows, designers didn't shy away from showing a little skin — specifically, the midriff.

That's right: crop tops are coming for menswear.

In Milan, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons declared "youthful optimism" the theme of their jointly designed Prada collection. "There are elements that are female, masculine, coming from mom, dad, grandad, grandmother," Simons told Vogue.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Certainly, some of the pieces looked as if they'd been hastily plucked from a gal pal's closet. Sweaters in vibrant shades of blue and yellow were constructed with a shrunken fit — they were a touch too short, showing off a slice of the models' lower abdomen.

Loewe also dabbled in exposed midriffs. Putting a playful twist on the classic polo shirt, Creative Director Jonathan Anderson cropped the collared top right above the bellybutton and cinched the hem with a pendulous, leather belt.

Prada
1 / 2

There was also a preponderance of summer basics like tank tops and lightweight tees, all sliced to belly-baring proportions. See: Doublet, Acne Studios, Doublet and Dsquared2 for examples.

The crop top has been a womenswear staple for decades — in a menswear context, the garment is often seen as an androgynous, gender-bending style statement.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But it seems we're slowly moving past the gendered connotations of skin-baring fashion. Celebrities like Paul Mescal and Chris Pine are normalizing men's short-shorts. And you've definitely seen the buzz around the slim, shrunken shirts Jeremy Allen White wears in The Bear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Our notions of "men's" versus "women's" clothing are loosening, one possible explanation for the preponderance of skin on the men's runways. But there's another, more practical factor that might have something to do with the trend: Temperatures are rising.

As summers get hotter, literally, menswear is getting figuratively hotter. We'll say it again: SS25 is set to be a Hot Boy Summer.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Thing I'll Miss Most About Jonathan Anderson's LOEWE: The Pants
  • LOEWE Finally Designed Its Own On Dad Shoe
  • Still Modern, Still LOEWE
  • This Is (Still) the Golden Age of Old Folks Selling New Clothes
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now