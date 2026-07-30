Argentina May Have Lost, But Messi’s adidas Spezial Brings Home the Silverware

The World Cup may be over, but adidas knows there’s still power in throwing a good name on a good shoe. Because when the shoe is already a success story, sometimes all it needs is the right person to put it back in the conversation.

Enter Lionel Messi and the Handball Spezial.

One of adidas’ most enduring silhouettes, the terrace favourite has spent decades building its reputation far beyond the football pitch. Messi’s version doesn’t try to rewrite the story, it simply adds another chapter.

Given this is a Handball Spezial, the biggest talking point is, unsurprisingly, the details. The Handball Spezial Messi keeps things refreshingly restrained, with a clean leather upper giving the classic shape a slightly more elevated feel.

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Metallic gold accents and Messi branding bring the football legend into the mix, but never overpower the silhouette that made the shoe famous in the first place.

That’s the beauty of the Spezial. It doesn’t need a complete overhaul or a loud redesign to make an impact. The low-profile shape and unmistakable terrace DNA have already done the heavy lifting. Messi’s contribution is simply a reminder that some classics can still find new ways to stand out.

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After all, the best collaborations aren’t always the ones that change everything. Sometimes they’re the ones that understand exactly what made the original special, or Spezial, in this case.

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