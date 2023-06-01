Sign up to never miss a drop
Have No Doubts, 2023 Is The Warehouse Project's Year

in CultureWords By Sam Cole
The Warehouse Project, an essential piece of the UK music cultural puzzle, is evolving in a way that sees it reach new peaks in 2023. Despite being a staple of the scene for over 15 years, ensuring Manchester sits firmly in the conversation where electronic dance music is concerned, more eyes on WHP than ever before.

Carving out a new lane for The Warehouse Project's legacy, a legacy weighted in the hears of a generation, is a feat that's largely piggybacked off of the success of last year's season of shows.

Catapulting the twelve-week-long series of nights back into the cultural zeitgeist through a genre-spanning program that boasted the biggest names in EDM, 2022, and every year before it, served as a staging ground for everything that 2023 would come to offer.

Earlier this year, The Warehouse Project embarked on a journey beyond Manchester and the iconic Mayfield Depot, bringing its immersive experience to Europe with a brand new format.

Instead of a single night, WHP Rotterdam offered a multi-day festival experience headed up by the likes of Bicep, Peggy Gou, DJ EZ, and Overmono, bridging the gaps with after-parties and boat parties in a bid to highlight the bubbling culture of the city.

Following the event's enormous success, WHP has once again cracked the door on a new season of events at Mayfield Depot.

WHP23's opening sequence has been revealed, highlighting a series of nights bolstered by industry-leading talent, including Honey Dijon, Mall Grab, Jamie Jones, TSHA, Hedex, Hybrid Minds, Bou, and plenty more.

The door on 2023 has barely been cracked open – have no doubts, this is due to be the biggest year at The Warehouse Project yet, laying promises for more historic nights as we stride towards the institution's 20th anniversary.

