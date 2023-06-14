Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

It'll Take More Than a Thunderstorm to Dull Parklife's Vibe

in CultureWords By Sam Cole

Last weekend, Manchester lived up to its reputation of the "rainy city" as sky-shaking thunderstorms saw sheets of rain snatch away the sun. Despite the downpours, which saw a temporary show stop on the second day of Parklife, the festival reached new peaks, promising a bright future.

The second weekend of June is always an event in the north of England. Each year it's reserved for Parklife, a two-day festival that sees Heaton Park transformed into a multi-stage, cross-genre experience that calls on some of the biggest names in the industry.

This year, the weekend was even bigger for a multitude of reasons. While organizers had promised ahead of time that this would be Parklife's biggest event yet, with more acts, more stages, and even more surprises (yes, there was a McDonald's on-site), the weekend also played host to The Weeknd's tour, Manchester City's Champions League final and subsequent winner's parade, and Soccer Aid for UNICEF at Old Trafford.

While the city enjoyed characteristically rare hot peaks of up to 31 degrees, it was the thunderstorms raging across Sunday and Monday that made one thing abundantly clear – no matter what, Manchester's, and by extension, Parklife's vibe can't be dulled.

From Saturday to Sunday, Parklife welcomed its richest array of talent to date, with everyone from Prospa, Skrillex, Fred Again, and DJ EZ to Jyoty, Hedex, Bou, Hybrid Minds, The Prodigy, Nia Archives, and more, bringing their very best.

While the previous year's show had been somewhat marred by issues with sound clashes across stages due to their proximity, such issues were left a distant memory thanks to the increased space allotted within Heaton Park, as well as varied stage design across the event.

In every way, Parklife 2023 was the festival's biggest show yet. Thanks to the pull of the diverse roster of talent that filled the line-up, there's no doubt that it's only due to get bigger – perhaps one day even outgrowing the bounds of Heaton Park; but no matter what the future of Parklife may be, it's certainly going to be a bright one.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Is Hailey Bieber For the Culture?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Southpaw' is Still Fitness Goals in 2023...Kinda

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Why Do Luxury Watches Cost So Much Money?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    31 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Luxury Watches Actually Worth the Investment in 2023

    Style
  • adidas terrex

    adidas Terrex Is Changing the Face of Techwear

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023