On all corners of the earth, the UK is renowned and respected for its contributions to music; the birthplace of a tapestry of music culture, rich in its diversity, from The Beatles to Skepta, it's earned each of its merits. While grime and its offshoots might be the nation's hottest export, its electronic music offering, which has expanded the global palette of rave culture, cannot go overlooked.

Having gifted the world dubstep, bassline, UK garage, and dnb, generations of ravers have enjoyed the fruits of the UK's sonic labor. Now, through the sustained efforts of Worried About Henry, a new era of rave culture has taken hold of the UK, shifting perceptions of the bass scene to bring a multitude of established and rising talents into the mainstream.

Since its founding in 2014, Worried About Henry has undertaken a great labor to continually reach new peaks, year-on-year hitting new milestones on its journey to becoming one of, if not the premier space for bass line-ups in the UK.

Joining the ranks of DnB AllStars and Hospitality, Worried About Henry has spread like wildfire, with events reaching all corners of the UK, from Parklife in Manchester to Margate's Dreamland, the now-closed Printworks London and Brighton's On The Beach, culminating in its biggest show yet, WAH: In The City at Silverworks Island.

As the home of dnb, the UK has never lacked talent nor opportunity; our love of the electronic music scene at large has ensured a rich rave culture that dominates the festival circuit throughout the summer and well into the winter through establishments like the Warehouse Project.

Despite this, and the abundance of legendary acts that have made the scene what it is, such as Shy FX and Chase & Status, the perception of dnb has taken knocks over the years as house and techno have dominated line-ups.

Through the tireless work of a new generation of rave culture pioneers, like Worried About Henry, the scene looks to break through the ceiling placed above it to reach incredible new heights.

While we may only be halfway through the year, Worried About Henry has already proven itself a powerhouse, spearheaded a new era of rave culture led by a new generation of talent, the likes of Hedex and Bou, that's set to reshape nationwide perceptions of the genre it calls home.

Now, with WAH: In The City, less than three weeks away, we sit at the precipice of WAH's biggest forward stride yet, making one thing abundantly clear; rave culture is evolving; for the better.