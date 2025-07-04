Tiffany’s Idea of Sporty? Stainless Steel & Tiffany Blue Dials

Tiffany & Co. has revived a classic from its archive. The Atlas, one of the brand’s earliest and most important watches.

Known more for cocktail timepieces and iced-out heirlooms, Tiffany has revived one of the few sportier entries in its watch lineup. The Atlas is reimagined for today with upgraded movements, solid specs, and yes, a Tiffany Blue dial.

The new Atlas collection comes in three sizes, 29mm, 34mm, and 38mm. The smallest gets the full Tiffany Blue treatment, while the larger models come with a choice of either Tiffany Blue or classic white.

Built in stainless steel and boasting proper water resistance, the new Atlas models feel more wearable than ever. Even the diamond-bezeled versions can handle poolside hangs. A rarity in Tiffany’s catalogue, these watches offer daily-drive durability while still flexing their art deco roots.

First released in 1983, the Atlas was originally designed as a tribute to the mythic clock outside Tiffany’s 550 Broadway store, one of Manhattan’s earliest public timekeepers.

Since then, vintage Atlas models have quietly grown in cultural weight, embraced by collectors and fashion insiders alike.

Now, the Atlas sits right in that sweet spot of entry-level luxury, think Omega Seamaster, Cartier Santos, Rolex Air-King. But what gives Tiffany an edge is the sizing, 29 mm and 34mm hit the current trend toward smaller cases.

And let’s not forget the big, blue elephant in the room: Tiffany Blue dials are still the ultimate flex, with everyone from Tudor to Tissot trying to ride the wave.

Expect this one to show up on a wrist roll near you soon.

