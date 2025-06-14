Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Is Tudor Doing the Tiffany Blue Dial Better Than Tiffany?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

It’s not about who did it first, it’s about who did it right. And when it comes to the now-iconic Tiffany blue dial, Tudor just (re)entered the chat.

Tudor’s latest Black Bay 54 "Lagoon Blue" keeps the same specs as its beloved 2023 original, but adds a mirror-polished relief bezel, a five-link bracelet, and most importantly, a sand-textured baby blue dial that’s already sending the wrist aficionados like Ben’s Watches into a spiral.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s a color we’ve seen before, but never quite like this.

Shop Luxury Watches

The name flips “Blue Lagoon” into “Lagoon Blue,” a cheeky twist that already had me smiling before I saw the watch. Then came the wrist rolls across my social media. And yeah… color me impressed. This dial doesn’t just flirt with the now-legendary “Tiffany blue” trend, it elevates it.

TUDOR
1 / 4

The texture gives it depth; the sizing (37mm) keeps it wearable; and the overall feel? Sporty and icy. 

Yes, we’ve seen this shade before, first with Patek, then Rolex, Omega, and even Nomos. But Tudor’s Lagoon Blue feels less like hopping on a trend and more like an evolution. It’s playful without being gimmicky. Flashy, but grounded. It extends the language of the Black Bay 54, a watch that’s earned genuine goodwill in the community for mixing quiet luxury with tool-watch DNA.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, let’s talk numbers. Say you’re caught up in the Tiffany dial craze and want something hyped, but you’re not sitting on seven-figure Patek money. A Rolex Datejust 41 with a Tiffany-style dial? That’ll run you around $25,000 on the secondary market. 

Meanwhile, the Lagoon Blue Black Bay 54 comes in at $4,350 with arguably better specs and cleaner execution. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Tudor’s been on a quiet roll lately, dropping watches that feel purpose-built for collectors of all styles, not just status seekers. Sure, there’s flash here. But it’s a thoughtful, well-designed flash. 

And with releases like the Lagoon Blue, Tudor is making a compelling case as the go-to brand for anyone wanting horological heat without hype-tax pricing.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • All-Black Watches Are Rarely This Good
  • After a Huge 2024, a Much-Hyped Indie Watch Blacks Out (EXCLUSIVE)
  • LVMH Watch Week 2025 Doubles Down on Bling & Nostalgia
  • Forget Pink—TUDOR’s New Chronograph Is All About "Blue Flamingos"
What To Read Next
  • LEGO Group Reimagines Berlin One Block At A Time
  • The Luxurious Monogrammed Luggage of… Nike?
  • You Can Now Control the Sands of Time (Literally)
  • JJJJound Took State-Of-The-Art Racing Gear to the Victorian Era (EXCLUSIVE)
  • La Dolce Vita's No Longer Just a State of Mind. It's an adidas Shoe Now
  • At Gucci, Demna Is So Over Oversized Clothes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now