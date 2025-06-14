Is Tudor Doing the Tiffany Blue Dial Better Than Tiffany?

It’s not about who did it first, it’s about who did it right. And when it comes to the now-iconic Tiffany blue dial, Tudor just (re)entered the chat.

Tudor’s latest Black Bay 54 "Lagoon Blue" keeps the same specs as its beloved 2023 original, but adds a mirror-polished relief bezel, a five-link bracelet, and most importantly, a sand-textured baby blue dial that’s already sending the wrist aficionados like Ben’s Watches into a spiral.

It’s a color we’ve seen before, but never quite like this.

The name flips “Blue Lagoon” into “Lagoon Blue,” a cheeky twist that already had me smiling before I saw the watch. Then came the wrist rolls across my social media. And yeah… color me impressed. This dial doesn’t just flirt with the now-legendary “Tiffany blue” trend, it elevates it.

TUDOR 1 / 4

The texture gives it depth; the sizing (37mm) keeps it wearable; and the overall feel? Sporty and icy.

Yes, we’ve seen this shade before, first with Patek, then Rolex, Omega, and even Nomos. But Tudor’s Lagoon Blue feels less like hopping on a trend and more like an evolution. It’s playful without being gimmicky. Flashy, but grounded. It extends the language of the Black Bay 54, a watch that’s earned genuine goodwill in the community for mixing quiet luxury with tool-watch DNA.

Now, let’s talk numbers. Say you’re caught up in the Tiffany dial craze and want something hyped, but you’re not sitting on seven-figure Patek money. A Rolex Datejust 41 with a Tiffany-style dial? That’ll run you around $25,000 on the secondary market.

Meanwhile, the Lagoon Blue Black Bay 54 comes in at $4,350 with arguably better specs and cleaner execution.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tudor’s been on a quiet roll lately, dropping watches that feel purpose-built for collectors of all styles, not just status seekers. Sure, there’s flash here. But it’s a thoughtful, well-designed flash.

And with releases like the Lagoon Blue, Tudor is making a compelling case as the go-to brand for anyone wanting horological heat without hype-tax pricing.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.