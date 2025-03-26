Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Timberland’s Boat Shoe Is Better Backless

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Timberland
1 / 3

It's the season for open-backs, and Timberland's rather abruptly named Mule Vibram is right on trend.

Timberland's Mule Vibram lives up to its name as a mule with a Vibram sole. But it also looks like a top-off remix of Timberland's 3-Eye Lug Boat shoe. So, it's really a boat shoe mule.

shop Timberland here

The all-leather prep shoe has three-hole lacing and loafer-like padding at the front as per usual, but now it sits atop a lugged Vibram outsole. That added grip and traction are sure to come in handy for any slippery boat days or White Lotus cosplays, assuming you don’t need heel security. They do love a good boat moment, don't they?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Boat shoes that clack to the beat of their own drum have become a recent hallmark of Timberland’s footwear offering.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In March, Japanese label Hender Scheme turned Timberland's boat shoe into a glossy, fringed-out dock-stepper. It was part loafer, part moccasin, all luxe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Last year, Timberland and END. released a woven suede boat shoe that may be texturally concerning for actual boat days (suede and salt water? IDK), but it is hands down one of the most stylish boat shoes out there.

This means a lot, considering five years ago, I wouldn't have even thought to put "intriguing" and "boat shoe" in the same sentence.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And lest we forget Packer’s wildly western collaborative Timberland boat shoe, done up to look like a rough-ridin’ cowboy boot? The Yee-haw agenda prevails.

Preppy staples, like these deliciously backless boat shoes, have entered their come-up season. From Vans to Miu Miu, brands of all calibers are busy reviving the boat shoe's name.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Timberland's loafer offerings are especially key in upsetting fratty stigmas of prep-style fashion, sailing the humble boat shoe towards a brighter future. 

Shop Timberland Here

Shop More
Sold out
TimberlandPremium 6 Inch Lace Up Waterproof Boot
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
TimberlandVibram Boat Shoe Light Beige Full Grain
$178.50
$255.00
Available in:
43.5
Sold out
Multiple colors
TimberlandField Boot Mid Waterproof Chocolate
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How to Improve Timberland's Boat Shoe? Shape It From Exquisite Japanese Leather
    • Sneakers
  • The Quite Literally Red-Hot Return of Martine Rose's Wildly Un-Formal Nike Shox
    • Sneakers
  • At Last, Big Boot Season Is Finally Here
    • Style
  • Timberland Inflated Its Timeless Boot (& Added Luscious Leather!)
    • Sneakers
  • A Timberland GORE-TEX Boot Is Now Outdoor-Equipped, Down to the Carabiners
    • Footwear
What To Read Next
  • It’s a Cowboy Boot, It’s an Orthopedic Sneaker, It’s Classic Engineered Garments
    • Sneakers
  • Wearable Tech Is Back In Fashion — Minus the Tech
    • Style
  • An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight
    • Sneakers
  • Would You Wear a Monster on Your Wrist?
    • Watches
  • Timberland’s Boat Shoe Is Better Backless
    • Sneakers
  • Our Legacy, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now