Who Knew Timberland's Boots Would Make Such Great Clogs?

TikTokers aren’t the only ones chopping the tops of Timberland boots anymore. When Telfar created Slip-On Timbs Loafers last year, the viral DIY trend became a reality. Now, Timberland is taking it on itself.

The Timberland Premium Convertible Clog also removes the heel of Timberland's signature work boot, creating a more overt pair of slip-on Timbs.

The bottom half of the Convertible Clog is identical to any pair of wheat Timbs, consisting of a nubuck upper, chunky injection-moulded rubber sole and the classic clean rounded toebox. But these clogs are missing a whole lot of boot.

Where there is normally quadruple-stitched heel reinforcement and a tall shaft, the Convertible Clog wears nothing but a matching strap akin to a pair of Crocs Classic Clogs, although the shoe’s shape is more consistent with a Blundstone chef clog.

Not that anyone would confuse them, as the Convertible Clog is unmistakably Timberland.

When shoemaker Nathan Swartz produced the first Timberland 8-Inch work boot in 1973, he had no way of knowing that it’d become the cultural signifier it is today. And he definitely wouldn’t have expected his robust blue-collar boot to ever become a slipper. Clogs on a construction site? No chance.

But Timberland’s Premium Convertible Clog, available now for $130, is part of a booming niche of slip-on shoes that were never meant to drop their heels, including everything from hiking boots to Nike Air Maxes to Vans skate shoes. In the era of mule-ificiation, no shoes are safe.

