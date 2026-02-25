Timberland's Hairy GORE-TEX Boot Is a Textured Treat

When it comes to beautiful boots, Timberland knows ball. Add in some textural charm, and a premier work boot player instantly becomes the MVP.

As it stands, Timberland already blends the worlds of high-fashion footwear with industrial ruggedness with world-class precision. But this furry GORE-TEX Heritage Mid boot is next level even by the brand's established standards.

See, the Heritage Mid Boot is a clear stunner. Bristled hair-like upper, low-profile design, sleek silver accents: All very demure as far as work boots are concerned.

But the true beauty of this boot isn't found in its good looks. At least not entirely.

The real intrigue is in the details, which include a GORE-TEX membrane that creates a waterproof barrier that makes the shoe one of the hardest-wearing members of the Timberland arsenal.

And that's saying a lot when it comes to Timberland boots, which are known for being quite durable. But this Heritage Mid Boot is on a whole new level.

Textured gems, while not the crux of Timberland's outputs, are not a new concept for the brand.

In the past, Timberland has done a great job turning workwear staples into fashion-forward gems like the stitched leather 6-inch Timberland boot that wears a pattern similar to Bottega Veneta's signature Intrecciato pattern.

You know, that woven goodness found atop the Italian brand's best and brightest pieces, like the self-titled Veneta bag or the Jacob Elordi-approved Kalimero bag. But don't think this is just a one-way street. Bottega Veneta has taken a page or two out of Timberland's book of style as well à la the Haddock Lace-Up boot. It's a symbiotic relationship.

So who knows, hairy Bottega boots up next?

