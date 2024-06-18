Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Woven Boat Shoes? END. & Timberland Devise Dapper Summer Shoes

Written by Tom Barker in Footwear

The boat shoe's redemption arc has been monumental. I’d have turned my nose up at any mention of the preppy moccasin five years ago, haunted by pictures of frat boys wearing them with white skinny trousers. And now, I’m the proud owner of a pair of boat shoes and swooning over END. and Timberland's new collaboration.

That’s the way that trends work though. Even if, like me, you think you’re relatively immune to fashion fads, there’s no escaping them. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The latest boat shoe to catch my eye, the END x Timberland 3 Eye Boat Shoe, takes the Ivy League staple and provides it with a Mediterranean-inspired makeover. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The shoe’s defining feature is a woven upper added to the front toe portion. Offering some airflow on hot days spent swooning around the Italian Riviera (the specific strip of Mediterranean coastline that inspired these shoes) the woven upper makes this a summer-appropriate banger.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Further updates to the shoe include a soft suede upper which replaces the shoe’s typical smooth leather, metal hardware, and a contrasting orange leather lining. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Launching in two colorways (light brown and pastel green) the shoes release on June 21 for $215 via END — if you want a pair, hurry: the draw is live now on the retailer’s website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This collaboration follows hot on the heels of Timberland and BEAMS making boat shoes into rugged boots and the ballistic nylon collaboration with ACW last year — designers are getting experimental with the preppy style of shoes. 

And when you also take into consideration the Our Legacy x Paraboot collaboration from a couple of months ago along with Fendi and Miu Miu putting boat shoes down the runway, it’s safe to say that boat shoes are back.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Timberland and Zalando Take LFW by Storm
  • Hairy Suede & GORE-TEX: A Simple Recipe For Brilliant Timbs
  • Timberland’s Most Iconic Boots Keep Getting Bigger, Puffier & Warmer
  • Timberland Inflated Its Timeless Boot (& Added Luscious Leather!)
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now