How to Improve Timberland's Boat Shoe? Add Exquisite Japanese-Crafted Leather

Hender Scheme, known for its vegetable-tanned leather remakes of iconic sneakers, has designed a Timberland boat shoe — in collaboration with the actual boot brand this time.

Official images showcase a collaborative Timberland Authentic Boat Shoe bathed in Hender Scheme's signature nude-ish brown and crafted with that familiar buttery leather. Elsewhere, dressy fringes land on the toe, while gilded branding strikes the insoles, confirming the shoe as an official team effort between Hender Scheme and Timberland.

Hender Scheme has built a reputation for its high-quality takes on ultra-classic sneakers like the Vans Half Cab, Air Jordan 4, and New Balance 991 (it's even made its own Timbs boots before). The Japanese label has collaborated with a few of these brands previously, but, mostly, it's just Hender Scheme cooking up its own delicious leather versions of these timeless sneaker models.

So yes, it was surprising that the Hender Scheme x Timberlands boat shoe was the real deal and not another remix. Regardless, Hender Scheme's got another beauty on its hands (Timberland, too).

Both Timberland and Hender Scheme haven't yet officially announced their project or release details. However, "4/12/24" is written on the bottom of the boat shoes, hinting at the potential drop date.

A possible month wait for beautiful Hender Scheme x Timberland boat shoes? What the heck, sure.