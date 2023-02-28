Hip Hop's 50th Birthday Calls for Purple Timbs

Across fashion, sneakers, music, and more, we have hip-hop to thank for shaping the culture. From its humble beginnings on the streets of New York to its record-shattering global presence, its influence extends far beyond any geographical or subcultural barriers as an institutional force.

This year, the cultural behemoth turns 50. Coincidentally, so does Timberland's Classic Yellow Boot, a piece of footwear that's found harmony with hip-hop, becoming just as synonymous with it as the city that birthed it.

In celebration of the shared history between the genre that gave us Nas, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar and the world-famous "Wheat" 6-inch boot, Timberland looks inward to deliver a special-edition iteration boot dubbed Hip Hop Royalty.

Serving as one of several installments in an upcoming program of releases in tandem with respected designers across the industry, the upcoming style is unlike anything ever seen on the 6-inch.

First and foremost – the color. Switching out traditional "Wheat" coloring, this pair features a purple dress this fills that upper in its entirety.

Chosen to reference the genre's association with royalty and power, and a graffiti mural in the Bronx dedicated to hip-hop’s founder DJ Kool Herc, the rich hue is contrasted with a heavy hand of metallic gold, which fills the eyelets and collar.

The finishing touch, once again referencing graffiti's place within hip-hop culture at large, is a spraypainted detail applied to the branding hit towards the heel, as well as a turntable and mic hangtag that replaces the traditional leather swatch.

As celebrations for both milestones kick into motion, the Timberland Hip Hop Royalty Boot is available to shop online now.