Todd Snyder's Newest Watch Is Handsomely Rugged & Italian-Made

Written by Aerin Daniel in Watches

Todd Snyder's got its own limited edition watch with Italian watch label UNIMATIC.

Although not the brand's first timepiece, this is Todd Snyder's first watch project with UNIMATIC, which is known for its high-quality timepieces released in extremely limited runs. Preserving UNIMATIC's watchmaking traditions and its own classic Americana aesthetic, Todd Snyder delivers a ruggedly sleek spin on the Modello Tre watch.

The Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC Modello Tre U3FB-TS collaboration started with a slick black case and later evolved into this handsome pieces with technical detailing. Key touches include a dark olive "reverse panda" dial with stone-colored sub-dials plus matching markers and trims.

Another interesting feature is the second and sub-dial hands rendered in that familiar tasteful orange hue, as seen in Todd Snyder's in-line offerings and collaborations with New Balance. Its Clarks Wallabees, too.

On the inside, Todd Snyder's Modello Tre offers up a VK64 meca-quartz movement promising time accuracy as well as three years' worth of battery life. Nice.

Like a true UNIMATIC piece, Todd Snyder's Modello Tre watch is limited to only 100 pieces, each individually numbered and stamped with both brands' logos. The price tag? $718.

The collaborative watch launched on March 6, and has already sold out online. However, Todd Snyder confirms they are still a few pairs at its stores. So if you're still looking to cop, the time is now...to make your way to the store.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
