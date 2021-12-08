Todd Snyder's Clark Originals Are a Cozy Four-Piece

Brand: Todd Snyder x Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee and Desert Boot "10th Anniversary"

Release Date: December 15

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Todd Snyder

Editor's Notes: Todd Snyder is pulling out all the stops for the 10th-anniversary celebrations of his eponymous brand, tapping leaders in the footwear industry to deliver some of the year's strongest releases.

From start to finish, this year has been littered with collaborative releases from Todd Snyder; releases that have reframed classic sneakers with largely understated, minimal colorways that put a heavy focus on fabrication and quality.

We've had several New Balance releases – the most recent of which celebrates the brand's 10th anniversary along with Clarks Originals – as well as Snyder's Converse debut and a revival of L.L. Bean.

For what I assume may be the finale of the decade celebration, Clarks Originals' most iconic styles have been winterized.

The four-strong pack features the Desert Boot and Wallabee, two of the most recognizable and universally adopted silhouettes from Clarks Originals, both of which have been decked out with shearling lining and a hairy suede exterior.

If you were unsure if these silhouettes could get any better, the pack quashes any uncertainty. A vintage military palette of "Olive" and "Khaki" is applied to both shoes, making them ultra-wearable throughout the season.

Speaking on the fabrication and color choices within the collab, Synder said: “We looked at some vintage military inspiration for the colors of the suede and the twill tape on the heel, and then we wanted to add a bit of our brand DNA by working in an orange stripe between the sole and insole.

Some people may think of these old-school desert boots as summer-only, but I wanted to put snow tires on them because I like the way they look with cold-weather styles like cords and denim.”

