Todd Snyder's Latest Timex is Built for Adventure

Todd Snyder's latest collaborative project sees the designer step back into the world of watches, once again tapping into the classic style and function of Timex to deliver the adventure-ready Utility Ranger watch.

American designer Todd Snyder has quite the arsenal of co-created products under his belt, ranging from footwear and sneaker collaborations with New Balance, Clarks Originals, and Converse to apparel team-ups with Champion and Drake's. If you really wanted to, building a well-rounded Todd Snyder wardrobe would be easy, and you'd never need to fear not making a statement.

Amongst this stacked pile of collaborations are frequent partners, relationships that have been so fruitful they continue to deliver year-on-year. New Balance is certainly one such brand, with Snyder having remixed several of its most iconic silhouettes, giving them new, desirable makeovers in the process.

The next-in-line project is a step away from apparel and sneakers; instead, marking a return to Timex. Much like NB and other returning favorites, Snyder has linked up with Timex multiple times in the past to great effect; and this latest release sees him tap into the watch brand's extensive archive to reimagine the Navi as a homage to its original dive watches.

Built for adventure, the watch operates with a 21-jewel automatic movement and is powered by your motion as you wear it, capable of storing a maximum of 40 hours of energy – creating a piece that's as much a piece of you as it is an accessory.

Pieced together with a militaristic aesthetic, comprising an olive dial, ballistic fabric strap, 41mm gunmetal case, and orange bezel, this is something easily thrown into a daily rotation.

The Timex x Todd Snyder Utility Ranger is available now exclusively via Todd Snyder.